journal-news logo
X

ERBE, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ERBE, Donald F.

Age 96 of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2022, at the Ohio Masonic Home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 31, 1925, the son of Clarence and Alice Erbe. Don served his country in the US Army during World War II. He was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a member of Anthony Lodge #455 F & AM and the K of P. Don in his spare time enjoyed listening to Big Band music. Don retired from WPAFB in the Photography Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Martha J. Erbe, and sister and brother-in-law Marjorie (Stan) Robinson and

son-in-law Charles H. Gray, Jr. Survivors include his daughter Jean "Ann" Gray of Jamestown, TN. Services to honor Don will be Thursday at 1:30PM in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR

MEMORIAL HOME with Masonic services. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM. Burial to follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
COLLIER, ROBERT
2
DeHART, Brenda
3
BROWN, Elizabeth
4
JONES, AKEE
5
PHIPPS, Robert
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top