ERBAUGH, Eileen Ellen



Age 99, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Danbury Parkside Senior Living Community. She was born in Trotwood, Ohio, on July 3, 1922, to Albert and Susie (Conover) Heeter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel;



sister Alice Campbell; son, Jerry; sons-in-law, Don Filbrun and Jon Kerschner. She is survived by daughters, Sue Filbrun and Christa (Randy) Osborne; daughter-in-law, Linda Erbaugh; grandchildren, Joe (Melinda) Filbrun, Betsy (Jeff) Addy, April (Steve) Clute, Joni (Keith) Burns, Mike (Rachel) Kerschner; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at HILL



FUNERAL HOME, Westerville, OH. See www.HILLFUNERAL.com for full obituary.

