ERB, Vilma Marie



89, of Middletown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Spring Hills Middletown. She was born in Middletown on January 30, 1933, to parents, Paul J. and Mary (Volarich) Slezak. Vilma graduated in 1950 from St. John's High School in Middletown. She worked as a sales clerk at McAlpin's Department Store for 15 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John Church. Vilma was an avid reader and loved gardening. Her and her husband, John, enjoyed spending every spring for 30 years at their condo in Hilton Head. Vilma loved her family and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Lisa (Michael) Dye; son, Chris (Merci) Erb; grandchildren, Eric (Lesley) Brubaker, Aaron Brubaker and Ethan Dye; great-grandchildren, Caroline Brubaker and Jocelyn Brubaker; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Erb; daughter, Mary Sue Brubaker and her husband, Bret; parents; sister, Josephine Sigl; and brother, Paul Andrew Slezak. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Spring Hills Middletown and Day City Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Graveside service will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum (Section 18), Middletown. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2023. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458.



