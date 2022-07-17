EPPERSON, Thomas D. "Tom"



Thomas D. "Tom" Epperson, of Germantown, Ohio, flew west July 5. His final adventure was preceded by a life filled with family, music, reading, tinkering, motorcycles, aviation, lunches with friends, and mornings in the sun petting his dog or eating a bowl of Cheerios.



In his first career, Tom owned Honda of Dayton. Following, after 10 years as a farmer and engineer/entrepreneur, 50 year old Tom reinvented himself as an airline pilot for Air Transport International. He flew the world over.



The family will celebrate Tom's life with a memorial. Date to be determined. When we find a hearse that needs brakes installed the night before departure, we will let you know.



Tom was born March 28, 1940, and preceded in death by his parents Hobart and Dorothy Epperson and his daughter-in-law Louise Eros Epperson.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karon Gerrietts Epperson, his son Dan, his daughters Julie and Lora, and his son-in-law Todd Day, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Donations in Tom's name to Hospice of Butler and Warren County or the Germantown Rescue Squad will be greatly appreciated.



Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

