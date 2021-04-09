ENINGER, Paul S.



Paul S. Eninger passed away peacefully in his sleep after an acute illness on March 11, 2021. Born on September 15, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Paul is remembered for his kindness and warmth, his



humor and his care for his family. Paul graduated from Purdue University and served in the



Army from 1962 to 1965. He moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he met his wife of 52 years, Sharen, and settled in Lebanon, Ohio. Retired from the EPA, Paul was a long-time member and oft-time usher at Resurrection Lutheran Church and was active in the Lion's Club and the Waynesville Historical Society. Paul loved fishing, "Antique Roadshow" and his pets. He is survived by his wife Sharen, his sons and their spouses, George Eninger and Persephone Agricola, Andy Eninger and John Loos, Robert and Aimee Eninger, and his three grandchildren, Charlotte, Grant and Daphne. He leaves behind his two well-loved pets Riley (dog) and Buttercup (cat.) There will be a celebration of his life on April 24th at 11AM at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1270 North Broadway, Lebanon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Interfaith Hospitality Network of Warren County, http://www.ihnwc.org/donate.

