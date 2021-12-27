ENGLISH, Michael



Michael English was born on August 15, 1949, in Columbus, OH, to the late Harold R.



English and Mable Elizabeth English (O'Grady). He departed this life on December 22, 2021, with his family by his side in Dayton, OH. Michael worked at the General Motors Corporation Frigidaire Division Plant in Moraine, OH, and retired as an entrepreneur in the Arts & Craft industry and an independent home improvement contractor. He was the oldest of one sibling. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Harold R. English; his mother, Mable Elizabeth English (O'Grady); his brother, Richard N. English; his grandson, Shane L. English II. Michael leaves to cherish his memory: his son Shane English; very special daughter-in-law Kimberly English; daughters, Sharena (Richard) McFerrin, Shara Raqs, Shandoren Lowery; sister-in-law, Vanessa (Richard – Deceased) English; grandchildren, Brandon (Paris) English; Marcus (A'nnesia) English; Shane English II – Deceased; Craig Hart, Jr; Sharief English;



Steven Gregory, Alaysia Gregory, Brandon Lowery, Sielo



Ballard, Bryson Ballard; great-grandchildren, Mia English, Jasira English, Brandon English, Jr, Myli English; nephew, Sean (Annie) English; nieces Alicia McCollum, Cher English, Vonciel (Bryant) English; uncle, Donald English; aunt, Sara (Joseph - Deceased) Plummer; and a host of close cousins, family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Residence Park Church of Christ (4328 Hoover Ave., Dayton, OH 45417).

