ENGLEHART, Bobbie Ross



Beloved husband of the late Jakna Dru Englehart for 43 years. Devoted father of the late Fay (Wade) Dunaway and Angy (the late Brownie) Brown. Cherished grandfather of Rae, Wade Jr., Jessie, Alex, and Ross. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother, the late Jimmie Englehart. Bobbie passed away on September 30, 2022, at the age of 93 years. Army Veteran. Retired from Ford Motor Company after 33 years. He was a scooter riding enthusiast. Funeral Services will be private. Interment at Union Cemetery (Eaton, IN). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at



