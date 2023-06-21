Engle, Jack



Jack R Engle, age 69, sadly passed away on June 5, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. He was a 1972 graduate of Xenia High School and completed many Harley-Davidson tech classes. He worked with Buckminn's Harley Davidson for over 40 years.



Jack was an avid Harley man and loved to tinker with his toys including many models of pedal cars.



Jack was preceded in death by his Father Jack L Engle of Xenia OH. He is survived by his Mother, Mary E Engle of Tennessee, his daughter, Sara Graham of Circleville OH, and 2 grandchildren, Peyton and Jayla. He is also survived by his brother, Dana L Engle of Xenia, OH and a sister, Kathy Wakeley, of Tennessee.



As per Jack's request, he chose cremation and no funeral or services.



Final arrangements by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory, Dayton, Ohio.





