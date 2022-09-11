ENGEL, Carl Ernst

ENGEL, Jr., Carl Ernst



Carl Ernst Engel, Jr., age 96, of Hamilton, Ohio, died September 8, 2022, from a sudden illness. Carl was born in Hamilton, OH, on March 13, 1926. He was the son of Carl Ernst Engel, Sr. and Luella Walker Engel, and grew up on the family farm in Ross Township. While Carl lived most of his adult life in Hamilton, he spent many wonderful retirement years in North Ft. Myers, Florida. He also traveled the U.S. extensively. Carl worked for and retired from Nationwide Insurance as an agent in the Butler County area. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he was involved in numerous activities and sang in the choir for many years. Carl was a long-time member of the Lindenwald Kiwanis Club, in addition to the Kiwanis Club of Fort Myers, Florida. While living in Florida, Carl was awarded the Voluntary Service Certificate by the Department of Veterans Affairs for volunteer service to veterans. He was a veteran, having proudly served with the Merchant Marines during and immediately following WW2. Carl was known for his quick smile and infectious laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Gwen Frazee and Phyllis Worthman, his granddaughter Rachael Tenney, former son-in-law Rick Hilbert, and former wife Barbara Trotter Engel. He is survived by his children David and Sherl Engel, Michael and Katrena Engel, and Julia Hilbert; grandchildren Sarah and Ken Cote, Joshua Engel; Renee and Jeff Smallwood, Amy and Andrew Stoll, Lisa Engel, Jenny and Brady Webb, Allison and Adam Ritz, Raja Sundram and Suzanne Gill, Wesley Hilbert, Beth Hilbert and Shawn Akam, Katie Hilbert and Jason Buckner; great grandchildren Victoria and Brandon Horner, Robert Cruey, Heather Redmond, Michael Getty Jr, Nicholas Cote, Brennan and Marissa Engel, Ian Mann, Alex Stoll, Zoey and Jillian Webb, Zack and Penny Ritz, Willow and Rowan Sundram, Vivian, Audrey, and Isabella Hilbert; great great grandchildren Morrigan and Maison Horner, Alyssa Cruey, and Annabelle Redmond; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the caregivers at Westover Retirement Community, as well as Fort Hamilton Hospital. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S. Front St, Hamilton. Visitation will be at 9:30am until time of service at 11:00am, followed by graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton with full military honors. It will be officiated by Rev. John Mittermaier. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

