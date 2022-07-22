ENDRES, Mervin Bernard



Mervin Bernard Endres age 95 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Westover Retirement Community. He was born October 8, 1926, in Rosemount, Warren County, Iowa, the son of Bernard and Leona (Dittmer) Endres. During World War II he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Austria and Germany. On October 21, 1947, he married Madonna Konrad with whom he had four children: Steven, James, Rosemary, and Richard. The couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa shortly after marriage. In 1966 he and his family relocated to Hamilton, Ohio where he worked as an insurance underwriter. For over fifty years he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served as an usher, distributed Communion to the sick, and assisted with woodworking classes at the parish school. He enjoyed walking in the neighborhood and traveling to Spain and Italy to visit with his son Steven's family. He was preceded in death by his wife Madonna in 1997 and son Richard in 2016. He is survived by a sister Irma Staab; his children Steven (Maria) Endres, James (Christina) Endres, and Rosemary (Brian) Giovanni, daughter-in-law Judy Endres, as well as grandchildren Jonathan (Megumi) Endres, Mariluz (Paul) Chan, David R. Endres, Christopher (Noelia) Endres, Rev. David J. Endres, Elizabeth (Richard) Oloffson, Brian (Sara) Giovanni, Monica (Brad Mongeon) Giovanni, Laura (Jeff) Hicks, Sarah Ferneding, and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Church, 171 Washington Street, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, with Father David J. Endres, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 171 Washington Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield, is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

