ENDERLE, Barbara L.



Age 87 of Fairfield, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Friday, July 23, 2021. Barb was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 4, 1934, to Russell and Nora Bock. On June 18, 1952, she married Ralph



"Mike" Rose. Together they raised two children, Dennis and Debby Rose. On December 20, 1991, she married Larry Enderle. Barb was a devoted wife, mom, step-mom, grandma, sister and stepsister. She was a member of AMVETS Post 71 Ladies Auxiliary, Fairfield Eagles and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Barb is survived by her



children, Denny (Penny) Rose and Debby (Scott) Smith; her step-children, Melissa (Troy Reynolds) Enderle and Dawn



(Hiram) McCauley; 2 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren;



numerous great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna (Sonny) Vail, Dennis (Carol) Enderle, Dave (Judy) Enderle, Rick (Terri) Enderle, Norma Gullett, Kevin Enderle and Laura (Vince) Shepherd. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike Rose; her husband, Larry Enderle; her daughter-in-law, Jan Rose; her stepson-in-law, Nick Romine; 1 step-grandchild; her sister, Bette (George) Henning; and her brother-in-laws, Norman Enderle and Tom (Audrey) Enderle. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton.

