EMRICK, Nicholas

He was a life time learner and a graduate of Valley View High School in 1973 where he received high honors. He went on to earn a BS in Mechanical Engineering at General Motors Institute, a Juris Doctor and Masters in Business Administration at The Ohio State University and then in recent years a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing at Wright State University. He had a long and enjoyable career where he built and maintained many wonderful friendships while working at General Motors-Manufacturing Engineer, Touché Ross-Consultant, Rogers, Eilers and Howell-Patent Attorney, LexisNexis-Chief Operating Officer, Joslin Diabetes Center, KHN-Nurse Practitioner and Kettering Health Network-ICU nurse, Diabetes Educator. He was a member of the Dayton Bar Association, Big Brother/Big Sisters of Dayton and a former board member of Diabetes Dayton.

Nick lived life to the fullest traveling the world, trying new adventures, continuously learning and enjoying every day. But what he loved the most was sharing experiences and building memories with his family and friends. Family life was at the top of his list; he arranged for many family vacations and outings, was a caregiver for his mother and was quick to help each family member with anything they needed. He was always a mentor and friend to all. He had a quick wit and loved to laugh. People were drawn to Nick and his kind heart.