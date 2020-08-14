EMPEY, Mary L. Mary L. Empey, 91, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Covington, Kentucky, on March 8, 1929. Mary was a loving and devoted mother who will be greatly missed by her son, Barry (Becky Nahm) Hamill; daughter, Diana Caserta; brother, Herbert "Sonny" (Rita) Phipps; two grandchildren, Alicia (Brian) Craycraft & Zachary (Brittany) Caserta; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Grace Craycraft, Hannah Linn Craycraft, Vincent Edward Caserta & Elliana CarolAnn Caserta; and many loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merton Empey; parents; and other siblings. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

