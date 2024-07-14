BreakingNews
Trump injured but 'fine' after attempted assassination at rally, shooter and one attendee are dead

Emonin, Marilynn

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Emonin (Guttman), Marilynn

Age 85 of Dayton, OH passed away July 10, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born to the late Maurice and Ann (Zaramba) Guttman, graduated from Julienne HS, and retired from the Mont. Co. Engineers Office. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Greg. She is survived by her sons, Bill, Steve, and Doug Emonin. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2024 from 12-1pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton, and proceed to Calvary Cemetery at 1:00pm for a graveside service. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Sacksteder, Carol
2
Day, Constance
3
Harrison, Britton
4
Hall, Gloria
5
Hockman, Peggy
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top