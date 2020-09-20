X

EMERY, Jane

EMERY, Jane Goodwin Age 96, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Emery. She is survived by a son, Galen Emery; daughter, Nancy Albert; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Payne, Allison Emery, and Aaron Albert; and by a great grandchild, Rowan Payne. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Graceworks Pastoral Care, Donations For Cross, 5430 Inner Mission Way, Centerville, OH 45459. Online condolences may be directed to: www.TobiasFuneralHome.com.

