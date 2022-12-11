EMBREY, Bennie Jean



Age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Lysander Nelms officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



