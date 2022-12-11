journal-news logo
X

EMBREY, Bennie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EMBREY, Bennie Jean

Age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Lysander Nelms officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
ESTRIDGE, Charles
3
CARTER, Martin
4
CARTER, Mary
5
BECK, Adam
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top