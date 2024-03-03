Elzey, Janice L.



Retired therapist and longtime Oxford resident Janice L. Elzey died restfully in hospice care on February 18. Her family was by her side. She was 81. Jan was born in South Bend, Indiana. A bright, precocious youngster, Jan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Western Michigan University in 1963. She married her first husband, Wayne Elzey, in 1964. For the next six years, the couple lived in Chicago. In 1970, after Wayne accepted a teaching position at Miami University, the couple and their three children moved to Oxford. In 1974, Jan received a master's degree from Miami in Counseling Psychology. She became the co-director of Together Counseling Center in Oxford and then coordinated programs for Family Services of Butler County (now LifeSpan) in Hamilton. After divorcing her first husband, Jan married F. Stephen Schnabl in 1976. Steve served as president of Partners in Prime in Hamilton and executive director of Oxford Seniors. Between 1980 and 1989, Jan worked as a therapist in the Middletown School District. Shortly thereafter, she began her private practice in counseling and worked on a contractual basis with local mental health providers until her retirement in 2020. Jan enjoyed long walks, vacationing along the Lake Michigan shoreline, and playing the piano. She is survived by her husband, Steve; brother, Joel Goebel and sister-in-law Vicky Goebel; sister, Judith Wilson and brother-in-law Richard Wilson; son, Chris Elzey, and daughter-in-law Karen Elzey; daughter, Becca Voss, and son-in-law Dave Voss; daughter, Vangie Elzey; and grandchildren, Jacob Beck, Nathan Beck, Claire Voss, and Molly Voss. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oxford Community Foundation in Jan's name. The family is planning a Celebration of Life later this spring.



