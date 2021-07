ELY, Jr., Robert "Butch"



Age 37, unexpectedly left us on June 29, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Sherrie Taylor and father Robert Ely, 2 daughters, 2 stepchildren, 4 siblings and many family and friends. He was a talented roofer and jack of all trades. A loving father, protective brother and devoted son. He will be greatly missed and always be in our hearts.