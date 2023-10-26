Elswick, Matthew

Oct 26, 2023
Age 42, of Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Elswick; grandfather, Raymond McKinley Combs; sister, Chelsea Elswick. Matthew loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling and anything outdoors. He was an excellent Texas Hold-em player. He loved his children and everyone he met loved him. He is survived by his wife, Amanda; children, Hunter Aubree, Payton, and Parker Elswick; mother, Kyle Combs; brother, Adam Elswick; grandmother, Deloris Combs; niece, Sidnee Elswick. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m.  2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at GILBERT-FELLERS 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral services at the funeral home will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

