Elsner, Dorothy

Dorothy Jean Elsner, known affectionately as Dort, passed away on August 1st, 2023, at the age of 73 in Kettering, Ohio. She was born on December 31st, 1949, in Burkettsville, Ohio, to Cordula and Norbert Schmitz. Dort was preceded in death by her parents and her sibling, Doris.



Dort was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many. She was a caring and devoted wife to her husband, Frank, a loving mother to her two sons, Michael (Jennifer) and Joseph along with her daughter in law Jennifer. Dort cherished her role as a grandmother and took great joy in spending time with her grandsons, William, Ian, and Curtis. Dort is also survived by her siblings Diana (Ken), Betty (Terry), Robert (Jane), Donald (Maureen), Mary (Mike), Larry (Becky), Carolyn (David), and Theresa (Chris). Dort enjoyed being a treasured and "favorite" aunt to all of her nieces and nephews, and a kind-hearted friend to many. Her compassionate nature and warm heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



To honor Dort's life and legacy, visiting hours will be held at 10am on August 18th at Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Centerville, Ohio with a memorial service to follow at 11am. The memorial service will also be live streamed at sfacc.org. Following the service, there will be a brief luncheon for family and friends to gather and celebrate Dort's life. It will be a time to share stories, memories, and find solace in each other's company as we remember the beautiful soul that Dort was.



Dort Elsner will forever remain in the hearts of her loved ones. May her gentle spirit find eternal peace, and may her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all whose lives she touched.



