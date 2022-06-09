journal-news logo
ELSASS, George

Obituaries
Updated 59 minutes ago

ELSASS, George Joseph

George Joseph Elsass, born January 29, 1948, in East Palestine, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on May 24, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A Marine who served in the Vietnam War, George was an avid Steelers fan, a craftsman, mechanic, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He lived his life as best he knew. Having come from a large family, George leaves behind his three children, Stephanie, Dawn and Brian, their partners, three grandsons and a granddaughter. A private celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future. If you'd like to honor George, grab a Pepsi and yell out "go Steelers!" He'd love to hear from you.

