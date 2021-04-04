ELOVITZ, Ellen A.



Ellen A. Elovitz, 68, died March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A graveside private service was held on April 2. Ellen is survived by her children, son Lawrence Elovitz, daughter Abbie (Jerry) Ames and grandson Max Ames, all of Columbus; sisters



Marilyn (Alan) Moscowitz of Dayton, OH, and Phyllis Michelson of Raleigh-Durham, NC, as well as loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Her parents and son, Mark Elovitz preceded her in death. Ellen was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 5, 1952, to Joan (Youngheart) and Howard Azen



before she moved to Dayton in 1979. Ellen had a talent for cooking and entertaining for holiday meals and gatherings and became known as the ultimate hostess. She was a caring mother with a huge heart and the Elovitz home became a go to place for friends. Her creativity was notorious for designing baskets and gifts for special occasions. Ellen adored her grandson and showered him with gifts and love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Jewish Federation of Dayton. Glickler Funeral Home.

