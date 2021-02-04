ELLIS, Stephen A.



Age 74, of Lexington, KY,



formerly of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. Stephen was a retired Electrical Engineer from Meritor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony &



Nina Ellis; sister, Mary Ann Ellis, and former wife, Patti Ellis.



Stephen is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Angela & Everett Painter of Erie, PA;



sisters & brothers-in-law,



Barbara Ellis Trehearne of Seattle, WA, Nikki Burns & Robert Feldmann of Dayton, OH, and Delores & Thomas Minor of



Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Chloe, Brighton & Emma; nieces & nephews, Nicole (Matt) Markoff, Nisa (Mike) Basilicato, Mike (Karen) Burns, Eleni (Jake) Towner, Callie (Tyler) Gullett, and Anthony Minor; and great-nieces and great-nephews;



special friend, Suzi Brannan. Funeral services were held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at The Annunciation Greek



Orthodox Church with Fathers Joseph Gingrich, Cosmin Sicoe and William Redmon officiating. Interment Woodland



Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or The Bone



Marrow Transplant Program at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (seattlecca.org) in Stephen's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

