ELLIS, Sheila Jean



Age 67, of Vandalia, peacefully passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. She was preceded in death and found comfort she would be greeted by her Mamaw Ruby, Aunts Wanda and Ruth, step-father, William Lail, and other close loved ones. She is survived by her



loving husband of 46 years, Keith; daughters, Tara (Chad) Bishop and Amy Ellis; grandchildren, Evan and Anna Lozan; mother, Maxine Lail; brother, Jim (Kristen) Lail; her faithful dog Bruno and numerous other



loving relatives and friends. Sheila had a wonderful childhood growing up with her family in the mountains of Charleston, West Virginia. Sheila married her high school sweetheart (Keith) and they spent 46 years together and had two wonderful daughters. Sheila most of all loved being together with her family and creating special experiences and memories



together. She loved being a mom and grandma, loving them selflessly, including never missing a practice or event. Sheila taught at Northridge Schools for 25 years as a 2nd grade teacher. She went above and beyond for her students and coworkers. Sheila's compassionate heart led her to volunteer at organizations such as Clubhouse (DreamBuilders) and DivorceCare. Her friends and family would describe her as



loving, thoughtful, devoted, kind, compassionate, intuitive, humble, selfless, giving with THE hugest heart. She was a



devoted friend to many—enjoying lunches, Bible Studies, many calls and laughs. Sheila's faith was her foundation and did not waiver even until the very end-she relied on God to give her "peace that passes all understanding." A memorial service will be held 6pm, Friday, February 18, 2022, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 4pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sheila's favorite local charities www.dreambuildersgroup.org or www.divorcecare.org. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

