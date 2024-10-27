Ellis, John David



John D. Ellis age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Wednesday October 23, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Troy, Ohio on November 27, 1933 the son of George W. and Maude (Davis) Ellis. On December 8, 1954 he married the love of his life, Barbara Jane Luman and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2022. John had worked as a Supervisor at several GM Plants for thirty years. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.



Survivors include, four children including Kimberly L. Abner, Gregory D. (Donna) Ellis, Karen E. (Timothy) Lucisano, and Kathleen A. Simkow, three grandchildren, John D. (Shawna) Ellis II, Rachel L.(Ryan) Oliver, and Kari Jane Ellis , three great grandchildren, Briana Simkow, Reed Oliver and Rhett Oliver. Besides his wife he also was preceded in death by one son- in- lawTimothy Abner and one grandson, Jeremy Simkow.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Monday October 28, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm Monday in the funeral home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





