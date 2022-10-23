ELLIS, James



Age 88, of Springboro, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence. Jim was born in Middletown in 1934, and his family moved to Dayton in 1942. He graduated from Fairview High School in the Class of 1953 and then proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-57 as a radio operator on the USS Nicholas, deployed to the Pacific. Upon honorable discharge, Jim worked for Dayton Industrial Tool, and in 1974, founded his own wholesale machine tool company, Ellisco Sales.



Jim was a longtime active member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, serving on the Parish Council for 18 years with 4 years as President, 6 years as Vice President and 2 years as Secretary. He was a GOYA advisor, basketball coach and co-chairperson of the church festival. In 1982, he was the Chairperson of the restoration of the interior of church. Jim also was a Past President of the Jaycees.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Angeline Ellis; son, Gregory James Ellis; sisters Helen (Nick) Moraites, Mary (Winfred) Craft and Patsy (Charlie) Tsocaris; brothers Glen (Helen), Harry (Beatrice), Tony (Nina) and Charlie (Janet); and brother-in-law Sam Mellas. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Harriett; daughter, Pamela Ellis of Ormond Beach, Florida; sister Connie Mellas of Dayton; 3 loving stepdaughters and their children; and numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM Wednesday until service time. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Jim's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

