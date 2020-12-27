ELLIS, Charles T.



Charles T. Ellis, 94, passed on the evening of December 18 in Springboro, OH. Mostly known as "Chuck" he deeply missed his wife Ruth Komisarek Ellis since she had passed on July 26 and wanted only to be with her, which he now is. They were married one day shy of 74 years! Chuck was born in Xenia, OH, and raised in North Dayton, graduating from Kiser High School in 1944 where he played cornet in the band. In 1956 Chuck and Ruth moved to Huber Heights where they lived for 60 years initially in one of the original houses on the southwest side. He put his family first and foremost and he was proud of them, sending three kids through Wayne Township Schools, later Huber Heights, as he stressed the importance of education. There they gave their kids a carefree childhood with plenty to do. Chuck was very involved in the early years of youth baseball in the community by helping organize the HHABA and doing lots of coaching on the original Kitty Hawk school fields and basketball as well. It was here that he instilled a fierce competitiveness which served his family and teammates well. As time went on he attended most of his kids' games and concerts as well as working in concession stands for the Boosters. Chuck's career included 42 years as an engineer at Chrysler Airtemp (later Dayton Plant 1) downtown which produced all of the heating and air-conditioning systems for Chrysler vehicles, riding the ups and downs of the automotive industry which was so interesting and important to the Dayton area. He made many lifelong friends there and thoroughly enjoyed competitive card games over lunch; he could call trump and win a Euchre hand with basically nothing. During many Christmas breaks from work, particularly in the 1970's, there was concern for the company's survival in large part because Chrysler was the smallest of the Big Three US automakers. But he held on and did his job, rarely missing a day of work. Chuck was also a great mechanic and kept his cars impeccable, passing on much of that knowledge on summer nights in the driveway. The Cincinnati Reds were always on the radio, then come fall the Cleveland Browns were always on the TV. Chuck enjoyed hunting, especially deer, and for decades made an annual, always successful, trek to the northern Michigan wilderness just before Thanksgiving. He could fix anything and did so without procrastination. And he showed that if you squeeze a nickel long enough and hard enough it turns into a dime. He took his family on many vacations around the USA, often camping, and visiting many baseball parks on the road. At home he enjoyed the out-of-doors and everything that Philipps Aquatic Club offered including socializing in and around the sauna and whirlpool where he could be found telling jokes and even some tall tales. He really enjoyed those days. Those who are still with us include brother: William Ellis, Troy, OH; children: Keith (Sheila) Ellis, Vandalia, OH; Craig (Rebecca) Ellis, Indianapolis, IN; Kim (Joseph) Cooper, Springboro, OH; grandchildren: Tara (Chad) Bishop; Amy Ellis; Max Ellis; Margaret Ellis; Cade Cooper; Conor Cooper; Katie Cooper; great-grandchildren: Evan Lozan; Annabel Lozan; nephew: Rodney Ellis, Troy, OH; niece-in-law: Denise (Robert) Oehl, Hudson, NY; many relatives in Xenia, OH. Those who have passed on include father: Emmitt Ellis, Arcanum, OH; mother: Marie Parker, Dayton, OH; step-father: Roy Parker, Dayton, OH; sister-in-law: Cindi Ellis, Greenville, OH; brother-in-law: Edward Komisarek, Toledo, OH; grandson: Jackson Ellis, Indianapolis, IN. Even though the last few years were rough the memories are priceless. We know you are reunited with family and loved ones. We love you and miss you, Dad. There will be a celebration of life held in late spring or summer when we can hopefully gather together safely.

