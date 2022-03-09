ELLIS, Barbara J.



Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at her home. Survivors include her husband, John D. Ellis; four children, Kimberly L. Abner, Gregory D. (Donna) Ellis, Karen E. (Timothy) Lucisano, and Kathleen A. Simkow.



Funeral services will be Friday, March 11, 2022, 2:00 pm in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by



burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm, Friday in the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



