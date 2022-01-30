ELLIOTT, Michael



Michael Elliott, 69, died at home on January 20th, 2022, after a long battle with heart disease. Michael was born in Dayton, Ohio, and relocated to Boulder, Colorado, for 42 years. After retirement he moved to Floral City, Florida. He worked at Cobe Laboratories for twenty five years in management developing medical equipment. He then spent twelve years at the University of Colorado helping engineering students in the Integrated Teaching and Learning Laboratory. Mike was revered as a kind, thoughtful, supportive man who had a sincere ability to make others feel special and follow their own paths. His passions were gardening, fishing, coin collecting, and coaching soccer. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Isabelle and his siblings Jeff, Jenny, Tim, and Lisa. Michael is survived by his wife Barbara, his son Chris, daughter-in-law Susan, and two grandsons Samuel and Wilson. He is also survived by his siblings Josephine, Linda, Teresa, Letitia, and Todd. A celebration of life will be at a later date in Vandalia, Ohio, and Boulder, Colorado. "All I ask from living is to have no change on me and all I ask of dying is to go naturally" Blood Sweat and Tears.

