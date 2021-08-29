ELLIOTT, ELIZABETH

ELLIOTT (Wolff),



Elizabeth "Betty"



Age 97, of Washington Twp, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was born on September 28, 1923, near Greensburg, PA, to the late Mabel (Seanor) and James Kunkle Wolff. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Dan W. Elliott, M.D.; brothers, James and Merle Wolff and sister, Mary Gamble. She is survived by her children, James Calvin (Kim) Elliott of Independence, KY, and Lisa Ann (Gary) Shoup; granddaughters, Caroline Elizabeth and Margaret Ann Shoup of Oakwood, OH. Betty is also survived by her brother, Boyd Wolff of Harrisburg, PA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Betty graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1944; Western Reserve University in 1949 and the Graduate School of Education from OSU in 1958. Betty began her nursing career as an OR staff nurse at Woman's Hospital and was an OR Supervisor at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh from 1949-1954. She was on the faculty of St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago and worked many years as an Asst. Professor in the OSU school of nursing. Betty was active in New Neighbor's Garden Club, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Discussion Club of Dayton. There will be a memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 North Wilkinson at First St., Dayton with The Rev. Anna Owens officiating, on Saturday, September 18, at 2:00pm. The family will meet with friends after the service in the fellowship hall at Westminster. A private burial was held at David's Cemetery.



If desired, the family suggests memorial gifts to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St, Dayton, OH 45402, The Salvation Army, 1000 N. Keowee St, Dayton, OH 45404, or The American Red Cross, 370 W First St, Dayton, OH 45402. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

