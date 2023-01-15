ELLINGSON, Betty L.



Age 89, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Kettering Health Network – Main Campus, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 15, 1933, in Broken Bow, NE, the daughter of the late Vida Spencer. She was a cashier for the Naval Canteen, a former employee of Met Life, Woody's and Stein Mart. Preceded in death by her daughter Katherine Ann Ellingson, 5 brothers Glenn, Lloyd, Verl, George and Roger Piper. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years Robert A. Ellingson, 2 sons Kenneth Ellingson and wife Tammy, Robert Ellingson, II, and wife Dawn, 2 daughters Cheryl James and husband Ron, and Sandra Allen and husband Dave, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 hour to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417, in Mrs. Ellingson's memory. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Betty L. Ellingson, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

