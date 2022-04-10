ELKINS, Anthony Worth "Tony"



Born July 15, 1957, of Vandalia passed away April 4, 2022. Tony was a 1975 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School. He went on to earn a bachelors in mathematics from the University of Kentucky, continuing on to the University of Dayton earning his Masters in management science and an MBA. Tony primarily worked as a consultant in the technology, oil and gas, and automotive industries, taking him around the globe to work in Germany, Australia, Mexico, France, among others. Most recently he was an insurance broker/agent helping



people with health and life insurance needs. He was a lover of horse racing, cigars, scotch, sports, fishing, and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren, family, and friends. Tony is survived by his wife of 42 years Lee Ann (Netzley) Elkins of Vandalia, son Will Elkins and daughter-in-law Caitlyn of Columbus, grandchildren Ezra and Naomi



Elkins, nephew Nathan Elkins of Vandalia, and a brother Dwight Evan (Skin) Elkins of Troy. He was preceded in death by parents Dwight and Naomi Elkins, and brother Wayne Alan (Short) Elkins. Private family services to follow. In lieu of



flowers, please sign-up to become an organ and tissue donor or donate to a children's charity of your choice. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

