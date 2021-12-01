journal-news logo
X

Eliason, Helen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ELIASON, Helen L.

Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born November 21, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Percy and Ruth (Shull) Eliason. She

attended Hamilton City Schools and retired from L-3

Ordnance Systems after 42 years of service. Helen is survived by her sisters Elizabeth (Joel) Garrett, Mary (Johnny Hall) Caudill-Hall, Margaret (the late Albert) Terry, and Jessie (the late Warren) Hughes. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and was also preceded in death by two sisters Sally (John) Estridge and Edie (the late Ronnie Wilson) Eliason.

Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Eric Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
BUSH, Scott
3
ERLANGER, Steven
4
BREZINE, Sue
5
GIBBS, Eloise
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top