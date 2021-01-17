ELIAS, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Elias, age 80, died in her Dayton home surrounded by family on January 10, 2021.



Judith (Judy) was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 22, 1940, the daughter of Rev.



Roland and Irene Schwarz, who preceded her in death. A graduate of Patterson Co-op, student at the University of Dayton and Sinclair College, she was an active pianist for the men's glee club and a devout member of the New Apostolic Church, where her father led worship and she played the organ.



Judy met her husband, Dr. Karl Elias, in the camera department of Rike's in 1958. They married in 1962. She is survived by their two children, Brian Elias, Esq. (Amanda) and Karla Roberts (Jason); grandchildren, Brandon Elias (Charlie), Justin Elias; brother, Roland Schwarz OD (Linda); nephews, David Schwarz, MD (Rebecca) and Matthew Schwarz; and sister-in-law, Deanna Elias Close, Esq., RN (Stephen).



She enjoyed working side by side with her husband as co-manager in his dental practice and was a charter member of the Delphian Society, member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Dayton Twigs, and the Women's Auxiliary to the Dayton



Dental Society. She also volunteered at Hospice of Dayton and the Miami Valley Hospital.



A loving wife and mother, she enjoyed spending time with her family, entertaining friends at her homes in Dayton and Stowe, Vermont, cooking, sailing, water sports, traveling, and supporting the local arts, music, and theatre. Private services will be held at a later date. Gifts or Contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton or the American Heart Association.



Online Condolences can be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com.

