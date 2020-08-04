ELDRIDGE, Robert Robert Eldridge, 73, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital. The time and place of his services has been changed. A celebration of Robert's life will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 8:00 PM. Pastor Walter Mock will be officiating. The full obituary may be viewed at www.jkzfh.com.

