ELBERT, Mary

EBERT, Mary Lou



Mary Lou Ebert, was united with her Savior on Friday, January 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend. She is



survived by parents, Charles L. and Carol A. (Kelly) Ebert and her brother, Mike (Linda). She was dearly loved by nieces, Brianna (Jarrett) Derryberry, Jessica Ebert and nephews, Brandon Ebert and Justin Ebert, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Mark; grandparents, Henry A. and Mary Eileen (Higgins) Kelly, and Melvin L. and Mary E. (Dressing) Ebert. Mary was born Nov. 20, 1966, in Yokohama, Japan. She graduated from Beavercreek High School in Beavercreek, Ohio (1985). She held degrees from Wright State University, (B.A. Nursing) and Kennesaw State University (Master of



Science in Nursing). She was an active church member and studied her Bible daily. She loved worshiping her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday mornings and looked forward to being united with Him face to face. Mary was a nurse practitioner by vocation, and she practiced medicine with the



utmost reverence and care. She generously lent her medical expertise to others. She laughed often and had a great sense of humor. Many friends and family members share stories of how Mary cared for them, encouraged them, and helped them during difficult times. Those wishing to donate in memory of Mary can do so at joniandfriends.org or call 818-707-5664. A private burial for family is planned. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester, Ohio.

