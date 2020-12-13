X

ELAM, Shirley

ELAM (Pendergrass),

Shirley

Shirley (Pendergrass) Elam, 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on

Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, as one of fourteen children to the late John

Herman (Betty) and Pearl

Pendergrass. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, James Elam. She was a loving mother and grandmother to daughter Tracy (Jerry)

Collins of Springboro, grandchildren Chase (Katie) Collins of Centerville, and Hillary (Donnie) Collins of Columbus, and great-grandchildren Bennett and Emilia Collins. Shirley worked at Mound Laboratories in Miamisburg, Ohio, for over 30 years before retiring. Her hobbies included reading,

gardening, caring for her pets, and spending time with her grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 there will be no services held at this time. Shirley loved all animals, therefore in lieu

of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to

Joseph's Legacy Animal Rescue in Middletown, OH, in her honor.




