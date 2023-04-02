ELAM, CAROL SUE



ELAM, Carol Sue, age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center, She was born Jan. 22, 1942 Carol was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles Aerie #528 and Women of the Moose. Among survivors are her daughter, Belinda (Bill) Haddix; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Dobzynecki; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Ed page officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown 45044. Phone: 513-422-4545. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

