ELAM, A. Elaine

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

Age 79, passed away on

November 4th, 2020. She was the loving wife of Terry Elam for 61 years. She was born

September 20, 1941, in New

Miami, Ohio, to the late Henry and Violet (Current) Philpot. She leaves behind her sons Gregory (Patricia) Elam and

Michael Elam. She is survived by six siblings; Carol Newton, Walter (Lana) Philpot, John

(Judy) Philpot, Irma (Randy) Smith, Cindy Roof and Thomas (Debbie) Philpot. She was

preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Philpot and sister, Iris Delucia. She leaves behind six grandchildren; Chad (Trinity) Elam, Shawn (Frances) Elam, Dillon Elam, Jenna (Mathew) Gordon, Jessica Elam and Jimmy Elam, and seven great-grandchildren: Paris, Austin, Cole, Brycen, Delaney, Sophia and Scarlett Elam. She was a member of New Miami Wesleyan Church. She loved cooking, baking and helping others.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at New Miami Wesleyan Church. Funeral

Services will be held Monday, November 9th, 2020, at 10:00 AM at New Miami Wesleyan Church. Services to be officiated by her brother, Pastor Walt Philpot and Pastor Roger Shaw. Burial will follow at the Hickory Flats Cemetery in Overpeck. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to New Miami Wesleyan Church, 67 Elliott Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences may be expressed at


