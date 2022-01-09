Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Eigsti, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EIGSTI, Mary Lou

87, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and Nana, and longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, joined her husband, Ike, in eternal rest on November 29th, 2021. Mary Lou was born in Wellsville, Kansas, on May 22nd, 1934. After getting

married in Kansas, the Eigsti's moved to Kent, Ohio, to raise their girls, Sherri and Jean, and then traveled the world with General Motors before settling in Dayton, Ohio. Mary Lou worked tirelessly as a devoted mother and wife. She was a proud life master at the game of bridge, loved to play golf, enjoyed entertaining friends and family, took delight in a trip to the shopping mall, and had a way in the kitchen. Above all Mary Lou loved to be with "the kids (grandchildren and great-grandchildren included.)" Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; sister; husband Ike, and grandson Paul Matthew. She is survived by her brother Gene; her daughters Sherri Eigsti (Dennis Gorski) and Jean (Jame) Klusty; her grandchildren Justin Klusty and Lindsay Smith, and great-grandchildren Cameron and Riley. A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Road in Dayton, Ohio 45429. A memorial service will be at 6 pm immediately following the celebration of life with Pastor Deb Holder officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Alzheimer's

Association. Online condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top