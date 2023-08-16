Eifert, Dorothy J



Eifert, Dorothy J., age 88 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 9. A lifelong member of St. Anthony Church in Dayton, she worked for Pflaum Publishing and then many years with the Mead Corporation. Dorothy was a graduate of Julienne High School. Known to have had a strong, independent spirit, she was a loving person who spent years taking care of her mother, Colletta. In addition, Dorothy volunteered numerous hours at the neonatal unit at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Colletta (Reinhard) Eifert and seven brothers and sisters: Rosena (Don) Mauch; Dolores (Paul) Weber; Paul (Rita) Eifert; Thelma (Clarence) Westbeld; Carl (Mary) Eifert; Ernest (Ann) Eifert; and Sister Susan Eifert (OSF). She is survived by a sister, Norma (Bill) Salmon; two brothers, Earl Eifert and Melvin (Pat) (Sally) Eifert; and numerous nephews and nieces. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Monday, August 21 at St. Anthony Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony Church, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45410 or a charity of your choice.



Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com