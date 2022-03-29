EICKELBERGER,



Juanita Louise



Juanita Louise Eickelberger, age 92, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Juanita was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 12, 1929, to Robert Edward Miller and Ruth May Johnson Miller.



Juanita was an elementary school teacher for Hamilton City Public Schools. On July 16, 1949, she married Robert J. Eickelberger. Juanita enjoyed quilting, traveling and above all, spending time with her family. Juanita is survived by her children, Nancy Haas, Patricia (Ken) Bauer, Robert Eickelberger and Thomas (Rosemary) Eickelberger; her daughter-in-law, Kim; her grandchildren,



Rebecca, Haleigh, Nathaniel, Laura, Arianne, Miranda, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Tommy, Leslie, Christian and Thomas; and her



numerous great-grandchildren. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Robert J. Eickelberger; her son, David Eickelberger; and her brother, Darrell Miller. Visitation will be held at Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum, 1602 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM with burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org or to Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com