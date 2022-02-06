EICHELBERGER, DONNA

EICHELBERGER (Long), Donna L.



Age 84 passed away peacefully Wednesday at Hospice of



Dayton. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Commercial High School in 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald A. and Mary Frances Long (McGee). She is survived by her sister Peggy (Dave) Long-Whitmore; nieces, Kelly (Jeff) Ricketts, Tracy Pavlak (Jonathan Hutchinson); great-nieces and nephews, Donny Harville, David Fourman, Kristine Dillihunt, Lindsay (Christopher) Hambly (Pavlak), Greggrey Pavlak, and their children, Riley and Regan Hambly, Nora and Oliver



Pavlak; and special friend Hector Carbonell.



Donna donated her body to Science Care. A Memorial service will be held at a future date. The Family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of Dayton. Friends may make memorial contributions in her honor if desired.

