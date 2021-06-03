journal-news logo
EHRLE, Judith L. "Judy"

Judith L. Ehrle "Judy", 75, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, May 30th, 2021, at the Ohio Masonic Home. Judy was born May 29th, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Gene P. and Ruth M. (Sheley) Courlas. Judy worked as a

beautician for 30 plus years and finished her career in

administrative roles at Speedway Headquarters. Judy was happiest when in the company of family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and told some very engaging stories. She enjoyed visiting Panama City Beach and spending time on the white sands and seeing the blue water. Judy is survived by her son, Doug Ehrle and 3 grandsons, brothers: Gene and

William Courlas (and spouses) numerous nieces and nephews, and friends as well as her faithful dog, Oliver. Judy is

preceded in death by her parents Gene and Ruth Courlas and her husband Ken Ehrle. A memorial service is being considered with no definitive plans at this point in time. Online

expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

