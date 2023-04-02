Ehlers, Darlene



Darlene Ann Ehlers  October 21, 1953 - March 8, 2023



On March 8th of this year, Kettering, Ohio, lost one of its celebrated and most conscientious animal advocates and Pet Sitters. Darlene Ann Ehlers, 69, from all outward appearances, led a simple and unassuming life. Early on, like many of us, Darlene sought purpose through various roles. She first became a Flight Attendant, then a medical secretary, and a wife somewhere in between, until finally realizing that she wanted to dedicate her life to the pursuit of her lifelong love of animals. At that moment, Darlene found herself, and perhaps her faith.



During her long career as an animal advocate and Pet Sitter, Darlene distinguished herself. Once named Pet Sitter of The Year-2006, by Pet Sitters International, the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters. Later, in 2011, that same organization bestowed its Platinum Paw Award, for her work on behalf of over two million dogs. She went on to teach animal first aid at the University of Cincinnati, and as Darlene's hundreds of clients and students would tell you, her passion for the caretaking of animals only grew more consuming throughout the remainder of her career.



Darlene radiated a simple grace, most evident in her work with animals, reminiscent perhaps of popular stories we've all heard about St. Francis of Assisi. She reminded, by her presence and her dedication, that true success is self-determined, and in the full light of our tumultuous world, she achieved an enviable degree of fulfillment within herself, and loving respect from those around her.



Born to parents now deceased, Joseph and Ethel Simko (nee DeRose), on October 21, 1953, in Bridgeport, Ct, Darlene became the younger sister to the late Glaida "Lori" Baransky Thomas, and David R. Chase Martin, currently of Sandy Hook, Ct. Darlene graduated from Central High School; her academic career spent between Italian Club and being one of Central's more spirited baton twirlers.



In her later years, Darlene's hectic life was composed of a loving family, including an ex-husband now best friend, Ron, two much beloved grandchildren, Jack and Ava, a very dear circle of close friends, loyal clients, and lots and lots of animals. All of which, along with her deeply cherished faith, helped sustain her in the face of declining health with its many challenges over a protracted course. She faced her illness with her typical determination to live her life on her terms all with that same simple grace that characterized her life. Well, it appeared simple, anyway.



"I celebrate myself, and sing myself, and what I assume you shall assume, for every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you."



Song of Myself -Walt Whitman



For those wishing to honor Darlene's memory, listed below are two links to animal charities on Darlene's behalf:



http://sicsa.org/



http://ericamiller.org

