EHLER, Margie

EHLER (nee Bailey), Margie May



Age 69, of Fairfield, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born on March 2, 1952, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Curtis and Betty Ruth (Fillers) Bailey. Margie is survived by her daughter, Ronda (William) Schaub; grandchildren, Chelsea (Kyle) Ritter, Chase Bowman, Ashley Rose, Dylan Ashcraft, and Steven Ashcraft; and great-grandchildren, Jack Schaub, Jake Schaub, Violet Ritter,



Benjamin Ritter, Amelie Ritter, and Aaron Bowyer, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Melissa Rose-Ashcraft. A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton.


