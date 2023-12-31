Eggert, Michael P.



age 68, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 25, 2023. He was born in Akron, Ohio on April 29, 1955 to the late Thomas & Patricia Eggert. Michael is survived by his; brother, David (Shauna) Eggert; nephew, Austin (Brooklyn) Eggert; niece, Nicole (Jonah) Lewis; great-niece, Mylah; great-nephew, Harlow; son, Donavon (Brittany) Gunckel; granddaughters, Theron K. Gunckel and Mary May Gunckel; great-granddaughter, Delilah Rose Kelly; ex, Mary L. Gunckel; and many other relatives and friends. If Michael was your friend, there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for you. He was a free spirit who enjoyed a good time. Michael will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 6-7pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 7pm. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



