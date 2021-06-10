EGELSTON,



Jonathan Edward "Jon"



Age 47, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born December 20, 1973, in Middletown, and graduated from Carlisle High School Class of 1992. He was employed at General Motors for 12 years, retiring in 2005. Jon attended the Enterprise Baptist Church and enjoyed riding motorcycles with his motorcycle community. Preceding him in death was one sister, Becky Egelston; his paternal grandfather, Hobert Egelston; and



maternal grandparents, Shirley E. and Ella Mae Herron. He is survived by three sons, Kyle Myer, Jonathan (Hayley) Egelston and Timmy Egelston; one grandson, Clayton Egelston; his



father and mother, Johnny Dale and Marketta S. (Herron) Egelston; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Egelston; niece,



Bella; nephew, Christopher; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, and again on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James



Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Butler County



Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Narcotics Anonymous, at



na.org. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

