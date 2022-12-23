EGBERT, Sherry



Timmonsville, SC – Sherry Diane Egbert, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.



Born in Mayesville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late John and Ida May Vance.



She worked in many fields during her lifetime. She was the owner of a beauty shop for many years, she along with her husband were the owners of the largest Night Club in Dayton, Ohio, called "Cactus Annie's". Sherry was a co-owner of the Lady Painter and she worked with her husband in his automotive restoration business.



Surviving are her husband Richard "Craig" Egbert and her home of rescue cats, dogs, deer and many other animals that found their way to her door.



You are invited to sign the guestbook at



www.laytonandersonfh.com





Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.