EFFERTZ, LOIS

Lois Iona Fullmer Effertz, 90, beloved mother passed on October 26, 2020. She entered this world April 3, 1930, born at the family farm near Portage, Ohio. Ernest Lester Fullmer and Lulu Elvira Fullmer (née Mansfield) were her parents; Lois was the youngest of six children. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Elizabeth Effertz, son, Edward Henry Effertz, Jr. and grandson Wesley Effertz Allen, son of Joan. Lois's husband of 69 years, Edward Henry Effertz, preceded her in death on May 25, 2020. Lois had a strong love of learning, deciding in the first grade that she wanted a university education. Throughout her life she attended whatever college was at hand, and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in education from Wright State University, Ohio in 1969. Lois met Edward at Bowling Green State University, Ohio, where she was enrolled in music education; they married in 1950. As the wife of a US Army officer she traveled and lived throughout the south, east, midwest and western regions of the United States and lived twice in Germany. An avid reader with a passion for music Lois thrived in the company of family and friends. Lois had a lively sense of humor and was the gentlest of souls. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Lois Effertz to the Alzheimer's Association Visitation for Lois will be held November 7, 2020, from 10:00am until the time of her funeral service at noon at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 tele (419) 352-2171 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com with Reverend Janet Fullmer, Lois's niece, officiating.



The service will stream live via Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7760602611?pwd=aWFhaGJodlMzY XNKVHRmK3RLQmg4dz09 Meeting ID: 776 060 2611. Burial will follow at Portage Cemetery with Ed's ashes being interred with Lois.

